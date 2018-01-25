Canada
January 25, 2018 6:57 pm

Meeting between Saskatchewan and Alberta about trade issues delayed

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan is suspending a policy it imposed in December, banning vehicles with Alberta licence plates on government construction projects. Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous joined Global Edmonton's Shaye Ganam to explain why the ban was dropped and what penalties Saskatchewan would have faced had it not done so.

A A

Next week’s meeting between Saskatchewan and Alberta to discuss trade issues is on hold.

READ MORE: Alberta challenges Saskatchewan licence plate ban under free trade rules

An Alberta government spokesman says Saskatchewan has asked for an extension given that the governing party is picking a new leader this weekend to replace Premier Brad Wall.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall attends last cabinet meeting 

The meeting was to take place on Wednesday, but the two sides hadn’t settled on a place.

They had agreed to meet in Lloydminster, on the provincial boundary, but Wall’s government later asked that it be moved to Medicine Hat in southern Alberta, which is closer to Regina.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan ends ban on Alberta licence plates at its job sites 

The meeting grew out of a dispute between the two provinces in December when Saskatchewan banned vehicles with Alberta licence plates at its job sites.

Saskatchewan said it was in response to similar rules at Alberta sites, but never provided any proof, and earlier this week it dropped the ban.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Government
Alberta trade
Brad Wall
Construction sites
Licence Plates
Lloydminster
Medicine Hat
Saskatchewan Government
trade meeting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News