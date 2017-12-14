Alberta challenges Saskatchewan licence plate ban under free trade rules

Alberta is challenging Saskatchewan’s licence plate ban, filing the paperwork to have the issued resolved by an arbitration panel under the free trade New West Partnership.

Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous said Thursday Saskatchewan’s ban is “petty” and a clear violation of the inter-provincial deal.

Bilous said Alberta stands to be awarded up to $5 million in a process that could take until next fall to be resolved.

He said he and Alberta officials will still meet with their Saskatchewan counterparts in Lloydminster next month to try to resolve the dispute and any other outstanding issues.

Last week, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall’s government announced a ban on Alberta plates on any trucks doing business on future Saskatchewan government road and building contracts.

Saskatchewan Economy Minister Steven Bonk said they hope to level the playing field for workers who are being outbid by Alberta workers because of lower insurance costs.

Bonk said the ban is in retaliation for similar rules on Alberta job sites, but Bilous said those rules don’t exist and there is no discrimination against drivers with out-of-province plates.