January 25, 2018 5:50 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do for this weekend, including the Kitimat Rail Jam and Divers Weekend at the Aquarium.

1 – Kitimat Rail Jam
January 26 6:15 p.m.
City Centre Mall Lower Parking Lot, Downtown Kitimat
http://www.tourismkitimat.ca/events/

2- Robbie Burns Day
This weekend
Venues across the province

http://sfupipeband.com/society/robbie-burns-dinner/
https://www.mission.ca/event/10th-annual-robbie-burns-supper-dance/
https://www.pgso.com/concerts-and-events/robbie-burns-night/70

3 – Telus World of Science
Open Daily 10am-6pm
1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Scienceworld.ca

4 – Carnaval Toonie Skate
January 27 12:30 – 3pm
Bill Copeland Sports Centre, Burnaby
https://www.burnaby.ca/Things-To-Do/Calendar-of-Events/Carnaval-Toonie-Skate_s_p6283.html?EventMode=View&EventOccurrence=0

5 – Diver’s Weekend at the Aquarium
January 27 & 28, 10am – 5pm
Vancouver Aqaruium, Stanley Park Vancouver
http://www.vanaqua.org/experience/events/annual-and-upcoming-events/divers-weekend

