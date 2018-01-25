5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

1 – Kitimat Rail Jam

January 26 6:15 p.m.

City Centre Mall Lower Parking Lot, Downtown Kitimat

http://www.tourismkitimat.ca/events/

2- Robbie Burns Day

This weekend

Venues across the province

http://sfupipeband.com/society/robbie-burns-dinner/

https://www.mission.ca/event/10th-annual-robbie-burns-supper-dance/

https://www.pgso.com/concerts-and-events/robbie-burns-night/70

3 – Telus World of Science

Open Daily 10am-6pm

1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Scienceworld.ca

4 – Carnaval Toonie Skate

January 27 12:30 – 3pm

Bill Copeland Sports Centre, Burnaby

https://www.burnaby.ca/Things-To-Do/Calendar-of-Events/Carnaval-Toonie-Skate_s_p6283.html?EventMode=View&EventOccurrence=0

5 – Diver’s Weekend at the Aquarium

January 27 & 28, 10am – 5pm

Vancouver Aqaruium, Stanley Park Vancouver

http://www.vanaqua.org/experience/events/annual-and-upcoming-events/divers-weekend