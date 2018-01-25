5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.
1 – Kitimat Rail Jam
January 26 6:15 p.m.
City Centre Mall Lower Parking Lot, Downtown Kitimat
http://www.tourismkitimat.ca/events/
2- Robbie Burns Day
This weekend
Venues across the province
http://sfupipeband.com/society/robbie-burns-dinner/
https://www.mission.ca/event/10th-annual-robbie-burns-supper-dance/
https://www.pgso.com/concerts-and-events/robbie-burns-night/70
3 – Telus World of Science
Open Daily 10am-6pm
1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Scienceworld.ca
4 – Carnaval Toonie Skate
January 27 12:30 – 3pm
Bill Copeland Sports Centre, Burnaby
https://www.burnaby.ca/Things-To-Do/Calendar-of-Events/Carnaval-Toonie-Skate_s_p6283.html?EventMode=View&EventOccurrence=0
5 – Diver’s Weekend at the Aquarium
January 27 & 28, 10am – 5pm
Vancouver Aqaruium, Stanley Park Vancouver
http://www.vanaqua.org/experience/events/annual-and-upcoming-events/divers-weekend
