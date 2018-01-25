comox
January 25, 2018 2:13 pm

Three Comox secondary schools closed due to a safety threat

By Reporter/Legislative Bureau  CKNW

Three secondary schools in Comox have been closed due to safety concerns.

Three secondary schools in Comox are closed Thursday due to an unspecified safety threat.

Mary Lee, school district spokesperson, said while RCMP is investigating, officials are revealing neither what the threat is nor how they received it. They will only say they received information that one of the schools wasn’t safe.

Lee says some of the 2,500 students affected were supposed to be taking provincial exams on Thursday.

“So, obviously that’s not going to happen, so the district has been in contact with the Ministry of Education about when to reschedule the provincial exam.”

Lee says schools will re-open when RCMP deem they are safe.

