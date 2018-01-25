Three Comox secondary schools closed due to a safety threat
A A
Three secondary schools in Comox are closed Thursday due to an unspecified safety threat.
Mary Lee, school district spokesperson, said while RCMP is investigating, officials are revealing neither what the threat is nor how they received it. They will only say they received information that one of the schools wasn’t safe.
Lee says some of the 2,500 students affected were supposed to be taking provincial exams on Thursday.
“So, obviously that’s not going to happen, so the district has been in contact with the Ministry of Education about when to reschedule the provincial exam.”
Lee says schools will re-open when RCMP deem they are safe.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.