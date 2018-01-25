Barrie police not investigating any allegations against former PC leader Patrick Brown

Police in Patrick Brown‘s Barrie-area riding say they are not investigating any complaints against the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader, who resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations early Thursday.

Const. Nicole Rodgers, media relations officer with Barrie police, said no complaints have been received, but if anyone comes forward with allegations, the police force would “follow through with a complete investigation.”

At a press conference on Wednesday evening — ahead of a CTV News report alleging serious misconduct involving young women — a visibly shaken Brown vehemently denied allegations “about [his] conduct and [his] character.”

“I want to say these allegations are false,” he said. “Categorically untrue, every one of them,” he said, later vowing to be at work tomorrow morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., he released a statement indicating he would resign from his post as PC leader, but stay on as member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for his Simcoe North riding.

Two women, whose identities were not revealed by CTV, accused Brown of sexual misconduct in a story published on Wednesday night.

One woman said the incident happened more than 10 years ago when she was a high school student in Barrie, according to CTV.

The woman then said she met Brown at a local bar, had alcohol (even though she was underage) and then went back to his place. She said he exposed himself to her and asked her to perform oral sex, which she did for a short time, according to the CTV story.

The other woman said she was a university student working in Brown’s constituency office in 2013 when he sexually assaulted her at his home after an event she helped organize, CTV News reported.

When they were alone, he allegedly kissed her and “got on top of her,” CTV said. She described it as sexual assault.

The woman said she did not report the alleged incident to authorities.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from Adam Frisk