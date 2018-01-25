Bill Kelly: Patrick Brown had to go

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Patrick Brown have set off a cataclysmic explosion that has rocked the political landscape in Ontario, to be sure.

The resignation of senior members of Brown’s staff and Brown’s subsequent decision to step down as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party just months before a provincial election will have a profound effect on the political landscape, but there will be plenty of time in the days and weeks ahead to talk about that.

Let’s not lose sight of the real story here: allegations of sexual impropriety by a powerful man against two young girls.

READ MORE: Ontario PC staffers resign following sexual misconduct allegations against Leader Patrick Brown

Brown has denied the allegations and, to be clear, we still adhere to the precept of innocent until proven guilty, but the graphic details described by the two women who have come forward paint a deeply disturbing picture that has become all too familiar to us these days.

The Bill Cosbys and Harvey Weinsteins and Donald Trumps, who use their power and celebrity status to prey upon women, are part of a shameful narrative that has gone on far too long.

Parick Brown will have his day in court, but this isn’t about his career or the upcoming election: it’s about the courage of two women to come forward and say enough is enough.