NSLC looks to source its cannabis ahead of legalization

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) is looking for their retail supplier of cannabis ahead of legalization this year.

Documents posted on the official Nova Scotia tender website indicate that they have requested information from all licensed producers of cannabis.

“In order to be ready for the summer launch date, we have a lot of work to do and it is going to happen quickly,” the tender reads.

“For that reason, we wanted to reach out to the supplier community as soon as possible in the process.”

The information in the tenders gives Nova Scotians the first clear indication of what they may be able to purchase once retail sales begin at NSLC outlets.

According to the document, it’s anticipated that the NSLC will be selling cannabis in five sub-categories:

Dried flowers Pre-rolled Clones and seeds Oil extract Accessories

The NSLC has requested information on:

Estimated quantities of cannabis a producer may be able to supply them with

Which of the five categories they would be able to supply

When the product will be available for retail

Who will supply their retail packaging

“Introducing the sale of recreational cannabis in our network represents a significant change to our business model and planning efforts are well underway,” the tender reads.

According to the tender document, packages of cannabis will vary by weight and cannabis strain.

The tender indicates that strains may come in one-gram, 3.5-gram, seven-gram, 15-gram and 30-gram packages.

Pre-rolled joints may be available in single pre-rolled form or five packs, depending on the strain being sold.

Accessories that the NSLC are considering include grinders, hand pipes, vaporizers and water pipes.

According to the documents, a more formal process for selecting a producer will begin in February.