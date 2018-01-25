Sentencing hearing for N.S. sailboat captain found with large stash of cocaine
A sentencing hearing is being held today for a Nova Scotia sailboat captain who pleaded guilty to two drug charges after 273 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in his vessel.
Sixty-eight-year-old Jacques John Grenier entered the pleas last November after the Canada Border Services Agency boarded the boat in September at a marina near Halifax.
Officers found several bricks of cocaine hidden inside a sealed bed frame on the Canadian-registered, eight-metre boat called Quesera, which had arrived from the small Caribbean island of Saint Martin.
A third charge – conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – will be dealt with at the sentencing hearing in Halifax provincial court.
The agency said at the time that it was unusual to find such a large stash in a small boat.
The seizure came after about 200 kilograms of hashish were found hidden inside chocolate bars stacked in a shipping container at the Port of Halifax last May.
