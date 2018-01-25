London politicians react to sexual misconduct allegations against Patrick Brown

Just months ahead of a provincial election, Patrick Brown has resigned as leader of the provincial Progressive Conservative Party amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

When the news first broke about the allegations Wednesday night, local politicians were quick to react, as Brown originally planned to stay on as leader.

That prompted Ed Holder to withdraw his name from the Conservative nomination for London-West, saying, “Those that look to lead should hold themselves to the highest levels of integrity and accountability. As such, while Patrick Brown remains the leader of the Ontario PC Party, I can no longer, in good conscience, allow my name to stand for the Ontario PC Party nomination.”

Jake Skinner suspended his campaign for the nomination in London-West and called on Brown to step down as leader.

Neither Skinner nor Holder has said what their plans are now that Brown has resigned.

Conservative candidate for London North Centre, Susan Truppe, also called for Brown to resign, applauding the courage of the two women for coming forward.

Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, also expressed his support for the alleged victims.



Sexual misconduct & abuse should not be tolerated in society. It takes tremendous courage for women to come forward and speak out. — jeff yurek (@JeffYurekMPP) January 25, 2018

They weren’t the only ones calling for Brown’s resignation.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also felt the PC leader needed to step down.

She says that although he deserves his day in court, no person can lead a political party with allegations like this hanging over their heads.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne showed her support for the two women who came forward and also used the opportunity to bring up her government’s ad campaign on sexual harassment.

It's a difficult and brave thing to do to come forward in the way these young women have done tonight. My government and I have been clear on the issue of sexual harassment and assault. In fact our policy and our ad were called "It's Never Okay". — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) January 25, 2018

Andrew Scheer, the leader of the federal Conservatives says he understands how difficult it is for women to come forward in these circumstances, and that the allegations need to be investigated fully.

Several of Brown’s senior staff resigned when Brown initially refused to step down.

Brown maintains the allegations are untrue, and that he will continue to fight them as he continues to serve as an MPP for Simcoe North.

This year’s provincial election is scheduled to be held on June 7.