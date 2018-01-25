Changes to Burnaby crosswalk were ‘under review’ before string of collisions: city

A Burnaby crosswalk was under review before three pedestrians were struck there in a span of two weeks — one of them fatally.

Now, the crosswalk has undergone some major renovations.

WATCH: Dashcam video released of Cariboo Road hit and run suspect’s car

Amancio Hernandez was crossing the street on Cariboo Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle on Jan. 20. The driver fled the scene.

Hernandez was seriously injured, but he survived.

READ MORE: Notorious Burnaby crosswalk to get new lights, upgrades following multiple collisions

But a 15-year-old international student who was hit in the same spot three days earlier didn’t survive.

She was taken to hospital and died of her injuries.

The City of Burnaby received five complaints about this crosswalk in 2017, but Doug Louie with transportation services said they were still reviewing the area when the incidents took place.

READ MORE: Dashcam video released in Burnaby Cariboo Road pedestrian hit-and-run

“We were going to see what else we could do about people’s safety, and it was scheduled for this year,” he said.

Now, a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk is set to be up and running by the end of the week.

Louie said the recent string of dangerous collisions made a difference.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck at same Burnaby crosswalk where teenage girl was killed Wednesday

“In the past five years, we determined there was only three crashes at this intersection and there was no fatalities or even injuries,” he said.