Canada
January 25, 2018 2:14 am
Updated: January 25, 2018 2:23 am

Changes to Burnaby crosswalk were ‘under review’ before string of collisions: city

By CKNW
A A

A Burnaby crosswalk was under review before three pedestrians were struck there in a span of two weeks — one of them fatally.

Now, the crosswalk has undergone some major renovations.

WATCH: Dashcam video released of Cariboo Road hit and run suspect’s car

Amancio Hernandez was crossing the street on Cariboo Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle on Jan. 20. The driver fled the scene.

Hernandez was seriously injured, but he survived.

READ MORE: Notorious Burnaby crosswalk to get new lights, upgrades following multiple collisions

But a 15-year-old international student who was hit in the same spot three days earlier didn’t survive.

She was taken to hospital and died of her injuries.

The City of Burnaby received five complaints about this crosswalk in 2017, but Doug Louie with transportation services said they were still reviewing the area when the incidents took place.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Dashcam video released in Burnaby Cariboo Road pedestrian hit-and-run

“We were going to see what else we could do about people’s safety, and it was scheduled for this year,” he said.

Now, a pedestrian-controlled crosswalk is set to be up and running by the end of the week.

Louie said the recent string of dangerous collisions made a difference.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck at same Burnaby crosswalk where teenage girl was killed Wednesday

“In the past five years, we determined there was only three crashes at this intersection and there was no fatalities or even injuries,” he said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
Cariboo crosswalk
Cariboo Road
Cariboo Road Burnaby
Cariboo Road crosswalk
Cariboo Road hit and run
Crosswalk
Fatal Hit And Run
Hit and Run
pedestrian hit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News