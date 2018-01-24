Calgary’s Kricket’s closing as new development moves in

There’s no denying the face of Calgary is changing with new businesses opening all across the city.

It’s good news in terms of the economic turnaround as a whole, according to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, but has also been tough on some local businesses.

“In the last couple of months we have seen some iconic main street businesses closing their doors and I think every time that happens that’s a tragedy,” chamber spokesperson Scott Crockatt said.

“There certainly is some silver-lining that we’re seeing in the economy — 2018 does look to be better than the last couple of years.”

Kricket’s, a novelty boutique in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood known for its off-the-cuff cards and outspoken gifts and decor, is one of those small businesses. It’s closing its doors at the current location this spring after a new developer bought the building.

The developer told Global News it plans to expand and renovate the current space, while staying true to the 100-year-old building’s historic look.

“We’re doubling the square footage of the main floor,” Mark McGinley with Cervus Developments said. “But the historic nature of the property will remain intact.”

McGinley said Cervus is in the business of urban redevelopment, buying and renovating buildings to keep in line with their historic roots. The Bannerman Block building, built in 1911, cost the development group between $3.2 million and $3.3 million.

McGinley said renovations include things like refinishing the brick on the front of the building.

Kricket’s co-owner Dan Faassen fears it could be the end of an era for his store. He said they’ve been actively looking for a new location, but prices in the Mission and elsewhere in Calgary are just too steep.

“We’re hoping we can find another location and get another store,” Faassen said. “Right now we just don’t know.”

The store has been operating in its current location for 14 years. Devoted customers expressed their sadness but overwhelming support after owners posted the news online.

“Every time I’m here in the Mission I pop in,” said long-time customer Louise Elsey “It’s really sad. It’s like an institution here as long as I’ve been in Calgary.”

“We can’t say enough about the community in Calgary supporting us over the years,” Faassen said.

He now hopes when owners shut the doors at this location, it won’t be goodbye for good.