CP conductor fired
January 24, 2018 5:13 pm

CP Rail says conductor fired for safety issues, not racy social media posts

By Staff The Canadian Press

Stephanie Katelnikoff poses in this undated handout photo.

The Canadian Press
A A

Canadian Pacific Railway says it fired a conductor who was involved in a 2014 derailment because she posted photos of herself in unsafe situations and made disparaging remarks about the company.

Stephanie Katelnikoff says the company sent her an investigation package before she was fired in November.

WATCH BELOW: Social Media in the workplace do’s and don’ts

READ MORE: CP Rail fires conductor over racy social media pictures

The package – which was provided to The Canadian Press – had screen grabs of her Facebook and Instagram profiles that include several revealing modelling photos.

It also highlighted comments she made on social media and a YouTube video in which she criticized the company’s safety and human rights record.

It was the second time she was let go from the railway. The first followed a 2014 derailment in Banff.

READ MORE: Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment near Banff

CP Rail said it doesn’t normally comment on individual cases, but wants to clarify that Katelnikoff’s termination was only about posts that related to railway safety and the company.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Banff train derailment
Canadian Pacific Railway
CP conductor fired
CP conductor fired for social media posts
CP Rail
Social Media
Stephanie Katelnikoff

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News