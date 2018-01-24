CP Rail says conductor fired for safety issues, not racy social media posts

Canadian Pacific Railway says it fired a conductor who was involved in a 2014 derailment because she posted photos of herself in unsafe situations and made disparaging remarks about the company.

Stephanie Katelnikoff says the company sent her an investigation package before she was fired in November.

The package – which was provided to The Canadian Press – had screen grabs of her Facebook and Instagram profiles that include several revealing modelling photos.

It also highlighted comments she made on social media and a YouTube video in which she criticized the company’s safety and human rights record.

It was the second time she was let go from the railway. The first followed a 2014 derailment in Banff.

CP Rail said it doesn’t normally comment on individual cases, but wants to clarify that Katelnikoff’s termination was only about posts that related to railway safety and the company.