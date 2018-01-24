Fake tsunami videos flood internet amid B.C., Alaska disaster alert

A tsunami warning issued for parts of the western coast of North America this week prompted fear and anxiety among residents.

The natural disaster, which was feared after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake hit Alaska on Tuesday morning, didn’t end up happening. The warning was cancelled hours later.

But it did prompt a wave of fake news, specifically videos claiming to be evidence of the tsunami.

A live video on Facebook, and other social media posts claimed to show the disaster hitting Alaska.

Verified Facebook user Jave Mann, who lives in Surrey, B.C., according to his profile, went live overnight. But the footage, which has a BBC News watermark, was reportedly from a tsunami that hit Japan.

WATCH: Geophysicist on what triggers a tsunami warning

The latest tsunami warning occurred overnight and early morning, but several videos claiming to be from the event are filmed in daylight.

That’s the case for a YouTube video, posted by an account by the name of “AMAZING VIDEOS,” which claims to be filmed in Alaska.

Another YouTube video, titled “Alaska earthquake magnitude 8.2 tsunami alert,” shows people running and yelling in what sounds like a foreign language. They also appear to be wearing Middle Eastern clothing.

While those clips aren’t from this week, the scene in Alaska was frightening. Many posted videos on social media, with sirens warning of an incoming natural disaster.

Here’s what did happen:

WATCH: Tsunami warning sirens heard in Alaska as residents evacuate to higher ground

A friend sent me this clip of the tsunami siren in Kodiak early this morning: pic.twitter.com/SzZUIMAWWM — Casey Kelly (@caseyriankelly) January 23, 2018

A member from the Kodiak Police Department also went live on Facebook early Tuesday, to advise residents that there was a real tsunami threat.

“This is not a drill,” the officer said. “This is an actual tsunami warning. Everybody get at least 100 ft. above sea level.”

WATCH: Alaskan authorities urge residents to seek higher ground due to tsunami warning

Further down south in British Columbia, there were similar fears with Environment Canada issuing a tsunami warning.

WATCH: Residents recount B.C. tsunami warning

Residents along the province’s coast were woken by warning sirens shortly after the quake struck off the coast of Alaska.

There were a dozen aftershocks after the earthquake — the biggest being a 5.6 magnitude.