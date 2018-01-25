Rick Zamperin: Don’t kid yourself, the Vegas Golden Knights are for real

For those of you who are waiting for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to collapse, don’t hold your breath.

As a lifelong hockey fan, I know where you are coming from.

We’ve watched every other expansion team flop, as expected, in Year 1.

The 1974-75 Washington Capitals went 8-67-5, the Ottawa Senators had a record of 10-70-4 in 1992-93, and the 1972-73 New York Islanders went 12-60-6.

First-year teams are supposed to be bad because they’re comprised of players all the other teams in the league didn’t want.

But the scrap heap that was assembled in the Sin City has been nothing but scintillating from the start.

Ladies and gentlemen, Vegas is for real.

Through 47 games, the Golden Knights are 32-11-4 and are one point behind the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning with a game in hand on the Bolts.

So, how is Vegas pulling off this magic act?

Because of injuries, they have used five different goalies this season and all of them are .500 or better.

The Knights are practically unbeatable in the desert, sporting a 19-2-2 record at T-Mobile Arena.

"A knight is a person granted an honorary title of knighthood by a monarch or other political leader for service to the monarch or country."–Wikipedia "The Knights are a pretty good hockey team." –Us pic.twitter.com/VqZ87EFylu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 24, 2018

They don’t have a superstar on their roster but play a great team game, led by the likes of Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and James Neal.

Kudos to general manager James McPhee and head coach Gerard Gallant for building and steering the ship.

Come playoff time, Vegas will be fun to watch.