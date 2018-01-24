Crime
January 24, 2018 1:09 pm
Updated: January 24, 2018 1:12 pm

Man, woman charged in murder of 28-year-old Richmond Hill woman: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Felicia Land and Nikita Pouzanov are charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

York Regional Police Handouts
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – York regional police say two more people are facing charges in the death of a woman in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Officers, investigating a report that a woman had been killed, found the body of 28-year-old Shelby Goldhar of Richmond Hill on Dec. 20.

Clifford Campsall, 27, of Richmond Hill was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Police say a warrant was obtained for two additional suspects, a 25 year-old-woman and a 24-year-old-man, and they were arrested in Toronto on Sunday.

They say Felicia Land and Nikita Pouzanov are charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say the accused are to appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., on Feb. 2.

