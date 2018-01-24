Joan Carr to stay on as Edmonton Catholic School District superintendent

After announcing late last year she would be stepping down as superintendent of the Edmonton Catholic School District, Joan Carr has decided to stay in the position for another two years.

In a statement Tuesday night, the district said Carr reconsidered her decision to resign.

“Through ongoing discussions with the board, in light of the retirement of several assistant superintendents, the importance of continuity and Joan’s commitment to staff and students, Joan has reconsidered her decision,” board chair Terry Harris said. “The board is grateful that Joan will continue to lead this amazing district for the next two years.”

“I am excited to continue serving Edmonton Catholic Schools, our students, staff, parents and the broader community,” Carr said in a statement.

“I am grateful to the board of trustees for giving me this opportunity to realize our shared vision over the next two years.”

In a letter shared with trustees in December, Carr said it was one of the most difficult messages she’s had to write.

Carr’s contract has been extended until Aug. 31, 2020.