London to review policy on crossing guards

London’s crossing guard policy is going under review following a request from parents at Lord Roberts public school to add a crossing guard.

Parents have called on council to add a crossing guard at Maitland Street and Princess Avenue, calling the intersection unsafe.

Ward 13 Coun. Tanya Park says it’s a serious concern.

“Over the past few weeks the number of vehicles that have not stopped at this intersection has been staggering,” Parks said. “A few families who live within a couple blocks of the school are now driving their kids to school, which is unfortunate.”

Park says a lot of work has been put into making school zones safer but more can still be done.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to on this issue has applauded council for our action on the reduction of speeds in school zones, and they feel that was sincerely a good step forward, however that action has not helped this particular intersection.”

London currently has 106 crossing guards, but there is no extra money in the budget to add any more.

The community and protective services committee ordered a review of the policy to determine if more should be added.