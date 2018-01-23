Jasper man sentenced in Edmonton on drug charges

A Jasper resident was sentenced in Edmonton for drug trafficking offences late last week.

Robert Douglas Kelly appeared before Justice J.J. Gill at the Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench on Jan. 19.

Kelly pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and was sentenced to 30 months in custody. He will serve that sentence in a federal correctional institution.

Kelly is also required to submit a DNA sample to the National DNA Data Bank, and received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

READ MORE: Public tip leads to multiple drug trafficking charges in Amherst

On Aug. 18, 2016, Jasper RCMP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.

They seized cocaine, MDMA, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin, psilocybin (also known as magic mushrooms) and a significant amount of cash.

The RCMP encourage the public to report any suspected drug activity in their communities.

You can contact RCMP, local police at the non-emergency line, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online.