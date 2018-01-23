Police find meth, weapons at Saskatoon home while investigating theft

While Saskatoon police were investigating a theft on Monday, they found meth and weapons at a home on Broadway Avenue.

Officers said they were initially approached by a man at around 7:45 p.m. CT.

He asked them to retrieve his property from people, who were reportedly intoxicated and possibly in possession of a firearm, inside a home in the 1800-block of Broadway Avenue.

Inside the home, officers seized a backpack containing various types of ammunition, weapons and bags of crystal meth.

A 30-year-old man, who was attempting to hide, was also located by police. He was found to have outstanding warrants and was arrested.