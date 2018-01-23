LBPSB parents receive puzzling robocalls regarding ice-storm closures

Dana Lawler lives in Beaconsfield. Due to icy weather, she and her two sons spent the day inside watching movies. Her children’s teachers had texted her to say there was no school on Tuesday, but she was puzzled by a call she got from the Lester B. Pearson School Board.
“And it was an automated call. And then it said there was a message. But it was empty and it said goodbye,” she said. “It just went blank,” said Christine Baillargeon, another parent in the area. Both have children who are students at Sherbrooke Academy in Beaconsfield.
Lester B. Pearson officials said around 18,000 parents received similar calls. They said this was the first time in nine years that a situation like this had occurred.
