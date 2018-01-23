Rude awakening for Manitobans with sleep apnea — health coverage changes will cost you more

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is changing the way it covers therapy and equipment for people with sleep apnea.

As of April 23, 2018, adults receiving Continued Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy through the WRHA will be expected to pay $500 toward the purchase of new or replacement CPAP therapy equipment.

Up until now, the treatment was fully covered by the provincial health care plan.

The health authority made the announcement Tuesday, saying the decision comes after ‘an extensive review of Canadian provinces and health regions’.

“This isn’t about cutting costs, it’s about looking at where were are efficient and effective and how we align with other jurisdictions across Canada,” Krista Williams, chief health operations officer for the WRHA said.

“Most provinces across Canada require individuals to pay the full costs of both CPAP therapy equipment and supplies,” Williams said. “Manitoba will offer one of only three co-payment models in Canada, alongside Saskatchewan and Ontario, requiring individuals to cost‐share the purchase of equipment with the region.”

CPAP therapy is a common treatment for people who experience obstructive sleep apnea. CPAP machines use a hose and mask, or nosepiece, to deliver constant and steady air pressure during sleep.

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder where a person’s breathing is too shallow or stops intermittently while they sleep.

WRHA said funding for the balance of costs for supplies and equipment, as well as consultation fees, initial fittings and education costs will continue to be covered, as will services for children being treated for sleep disorders.

“Services offered through the clinical program at the Sleep Disorder Centre, including patient consultations, appointments and ongoing clinical support related to sleep breathing disorders are unchanged and continue to be available to Manitobans,” Williams said.

“We recognize there may be clients who cannot afford the equipment co-payment and who have exceptional circumstances for consideration. An appeal process has been established to ensure they are heard.”

The NDP spoke out against the funding change.

Health Critic Andrew Swan said the WHRA decision will hurt people living with sleep apnea and put them at risk of greater health issues, including high blood pressure, heart attack and type 2 diabetes.

“This is a cut, plain and simple. Manitobans living with sleep apnea have just been handed a $500 bill to get treatment. How are patients on limited incomes going to afford this? How are seniors on fixed incomes going to afford this?” Swan stated.

He called on the Pallister government to reverse the decision.

16,000 Manitobans currently receive CPAP therapy, with 2,800 new patients being prescribed the treatment each year.