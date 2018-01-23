Manitoba Bison going back to the Olympics

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Bisons forward Venla Hovi has been selected for her third straight Olympic games.

Hovi, 30, was named to Finland’s women’s hockey team. Hovi won a bronze medal in Vancouver in 2010 while Finland settled for a fifth place finish in 2014 in Sochi.

The Bisons’ third-year forward is tied for 12th in conference scoring despite appearing in just 12 games this season. The Tampere, Finland native has four goals and eight assists but also missed time earlier this season for the 4-Nations Cup.

“Venla has worked extremely hard over the last three years to realize her dream of playing in a third Olympics,” Bison women’s hockey head coach Jon Rempel said in a statement.

“The amount she has taken on and the sacrifices she has made are impressive and our players, staff and entire Bison program are very proud of her.”

Hovi has been with the Finnish women’s hockey program since the 2006-07 season. In 180 games with the national team she’s registered 67 points including 25 goals and 42 assists.

The Olympics conclude on Feb. 25 and the Bisons’ regular season ends on Feb. 10, so Hovi will miss at least the first two rounds of the Canada West playoffs.