Edmonton approves 26-week parental leave for city councillors

Edmonton city councillors will now be able to take up to 26 weeks of parental leave, after a motion passed unanimously at city hall on Tuesday morning.

The bylaw is aimed at removing barriers to those looking at a career in municipal politics, as well as ensuring a diverse range of candidates are attracted to the possibility of running for city council.

The bylaw permits parental leave of up to 26 weeks. Councillors will be paid full salary for the first 10 weeks of the leave. For the remaining 16 weeks, councillors would receive a percentage of their salary based on the duties they are able to perform during the leave.

Councillors will be required to provide written notice in advance of a leave. They will also have to provide details on how they plan to ensure their constituents are represented, the duties they plan to perform during their leave, and any workplace accommodations that are required.

Members of council will be entitled to choose their level of involvement during their leave, according to the bylaw passed Tuesday.