Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ receives five Oscar nods

Quebec film director Denis Villeneuve has received five Oscar nominations for his sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049.

READ MORE: 2018 Oscars nominations: Full list of 90th Academy Awards nominees

The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic was omitted from major categories such as Best Picture and Best Director. Yet Villeneuve wasn’t disappointed the film wasn’t included in the higher profile categories, as the film did poorly at the box office.

Via a conference call Tuesday morning, Denis Villeneuve expressed his excitement for the nomination of director of photography Roger Deakins for Best Cinematography. Deakins received his 14th nomination, though he has yet to win an Oscar.

Blade Runner 2049 was also nominated for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Production Design, fellow Canadian Dennis Gassner was responsible for the film’s design.

“These are all nominations related to the production value of the film, pure cinema,” said Villeneuve via the conference call.

“All these nominations are very important to me.”

READ MORE: Montreal visual effects team celebrates ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Oscar nominations

Villeneuve’s lone disappointment was that Blade Runner 2049 was omitted for Best Soundtrack of 2018.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4.

— translated from La Presse Canadienne