Thousands of Calgary youth recognized with positive ‘ticket’ from police
Police say a program that aims to celebrate well-behaved young Calgarians has already recognized thousands of youth in its first year.
The Positive Ticketing program is a joint effort between the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Mac’s Convenience Stores.
READ MORE: Former Calgary clerk recounts violent convenience store robbery
Youth who are recognized through the program receive a complimentary ticket redeemable for either a hot or cold beverage at any Mac’s location.
Police say the program provides them with an opportunity to have a conversation with youth, and to reinforce a positive interaction between them.
“This is a great opportunity for officers to recognize positive behaviour and build relationships with youth in our community, which is the cornerstone of community policing,” acting Sgt. Andrew Critchley said in a news release.
READ MORE: Holographic decals at Calgary gas stations warn of potential fraud
The Positive Ticketing program began in Ontario and was launched in Calgary roughly 18 months ago.
During that time, the CPS says approximately 2,350 tickets for free beverages have been redeemed by youth in Calgary.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.