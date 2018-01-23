Thousands of Calgary youth recognized with positive ‘ticket’ from police

Police say a program that aims to celebrate well-behaved young Calgarians has already recognized thousands of youth in its first year.

The Positive Ticketing program is a joint effort between the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Mac’s Convenience Stores.

READ MORE: Former Calgary clerk recounts violent convenience store robbery

Youth who are recognized through the program receive a complimentary ticket redeemable for either a hot or cold beverage at any Mac’s location.

Police say the program provides them with an opportunity to have a conversation with youth, and to reinforce a positive interaction between them.

“This is a great opportunity for officers to recognize positive behaviour and build relationships with youth in our community, which is the cornerstone of community policing,” acting Sgt. Andrew Critchley said in a news release.

READ MORE: Holographic decals at Calgary gas stations warn of potential fraud

The Positive Ticketing program began in Ontario and was launched in Calgary roughly 18 months ago.

During that time, the CPS says approximately 2,350 tickets for free beverages have been redeemed by youth in Calgary.