January 23, 2018 2:25 pm

Thousands of Calgary youth recognized with positive ‘ticket’ from police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Whether it is as simple as helping out a younger student or, for some, attending all classes for a whole week – Calgary police members now have a tasty way to recognize the youth they see every day, behaving positively.

Police say a program that aims to celebrate well-behaved young Calgarians has already recognized thousands of youth in its first year.

The Positive Ticketing program is a joint effort between the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and Mac’s Convenience Stores.

Youth who are recognized through the program receive a complimentary ticket redeemable for either a hot or cold beverage at any Mac’s location.

Police say the program provides them with an opportunity to have a conversation with youth, and to reinforce a positive interaction between them.

“This is a great opportunity for officers to recognize positive behaviour and build relationships with youth in our community, which is the cornerstone of community policing,” acting Sgt. Andrew Critchley said in a news release.

The Positive Ticketing program began in Ontario and was launched in Calgary roughly 18 months ago.

During that time, the CPS says approximately 2,350 tickets for free beverages have been redeemed by youth in Calgary.

Global News