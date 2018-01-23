Proposed changes would allow domestic violence victims to take leaves in N.B.

New Brunswick is proposing amendments to the Employment Standards Act to allow victims of domestic violence to take leaves.

The proposal would also provide job protection for people who leave work to care for a family member.

Labour Minister Gilles LePage says the provisions for victims of partner violence would align the province with Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

They would allow a leave of absence for people to get medical attention and support services, relocate and seek legal help, amongst other things.

New Brunswick Federation of Labour president Patrick Colford says he’s pleased the province is adding intimate partner violence as a designated leave under the act.

The government says in a release that it will consult with stakeholders in the coming weeks to gather feedback and recommendations on the proposed amendments.