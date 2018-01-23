York Regional Police, Hamilton police to hold joint press conference on homicide links

York Regional Police have scheduled a joint press conference with Hamilton police on Tuesday morning to update the public on the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Mila Barberi in 2017.

The Hamilton Spectator reports the homicide case is believed to be linked to the targeted shooting of notorious mobster Angelo Musitano, who was fatally shot outside his home last year.

York Regional Police said in a news release they will be seeking the public’s help to identify suspects and vehicles involved in two incidents.

Barberi and a 40-year-old male were both shot outside an electrical supply store on March 14, 2017, around 4:12 p.m. in Vaughan on Caster Avenue near Weston Road and Highway 7.

Police said Baberi was found without vital signs and pronounced dead in hospital. The man, whose identity has not been released, was located with minor injuries.

Following the shooting, investigators said they were looking for a male suspect, approximately six feet two inches tall, weighing 250 pounds and wearing a dark jacket. Police said his face was covered when the shooting took place.

Police were also searching for a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee which was seen fleeing the area. The vehicle was discovered several days later by a passerby on Garyray Drive and Barmac Drive near Steeles and Weston in North York. The suspect is still outstanding.

Two weeks ago, Hamilton police said Musitano was stalked and placed under surveillance for days before he was gunned down inside his pickup truck outside his home around 4 p.m. on Chesapeake Drive in Waterdown on May 2, 2017.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted and that witnesses reported seeing a man with a heavy build wearing a dark toque, black jacket and beige pants leaving the scene in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

A few days following the shooting, police said they located the car the alleged gunman used in the shooting.

The burgundy 2006 Ford Fusion with rusty wheel rims was recovered around 7 p.m. on May 7 in the area of Fenton Drive and Braeheid Avenue in Waterdown.

Hamilton police said it is believed the culprit entered and fled in a second vehicle at this location.

Police said security footage received from neighbours showed a black 2006-2011 two-door Honda Civic in front of Musitano’s home four days prior to the shooting.

Investigators said a red-coloured 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was also seen in front of the home. A fourth vehicle, a grey or blue-coloured Infiniti sedan was also observed by a witness in the Braeheid Avenue area interacting with the burgundy Fusion in the days leading up to the murder.

The joint police news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

