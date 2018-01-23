Rick Zamperin: Eagles’ superfan’s epic fall goes viral
His 15 minutes of fame are just about up.
Then again, Philadelphia Eagles’ superfan Jigar Desai’s exploits will live online forever.
The 42-year-old Eagles’ season ticket holder made headlines for his exuberance that was caught on a couple of cellphone cameras on Sunday afternoon.
The videos have gone viral.
They show Desai, wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey, standing on a subway platform and pumping up a subway car full of people.
Desai, who admitted to having a few drinks while watching Sunday’s early game between New England and Jacksonville, began running alongside the moving subway when he hit a brick wall — quite literally.
He was not only blindsided by the cement pillar but the collision careened his helpless body into the side of the subway train.
Desai wasn’t seriously injured after his run-in with the immovable object and he got to whoop it up even more so when Philadelphia destroyed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.
Desai said he was a bit sore at work on Monday and may see a doctor on Tuesday.
His ego may be a bit bruised but at least Desai can say that he made the highlight reel.
