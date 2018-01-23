Rick Zamperin: Eagles’ superfan’s epic fall goes viral

His 15 minutes of fame are just about up.

Then again, Philadelphia Eagles’ superfan Jigar Desai’s exploits will live online forever.

The 42-year-old Eagles’ season ticket holder made headlines for his exuberance that was caught on a couple of cellphone cameras on Sunday afternoon.

The videos have gone viral.

They show Desai, wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey, standing on a subway platform and pumping up a subway car full of people.

Desai, who admitted to having a few drinks while watching Sunday’s early game between New England and Jacksonville, began running alongside the moving subway when he hit a brick wall — quite literally.

He was not only blindsided by the cement pillar but the collision careened his helpless body into the side of the subway train.

Eagles fan running into pole: glorious. Eagles fan running into pole in super slo-mo: gloriouser. pic.twitter.com/xwMYmyjrHq — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2018

Desai wasn’t seriously injured after his run-in with the immovable object and he got to whoop it up even more so when Philadelphia destroyed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship game.

Desai said he was a bit sore at work on Monday and may see a doctor on Tuesday.

His ego may be a bit bruised but at least Desai can say that he made the highlight reel.