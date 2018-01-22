Pizza delivery driver’s BMW stolen, teenager facing charges

A Kelowna pizza delivery driver’s black BMW, left unattended while the driver was dropping off food, was allegedly stolen, according to police.

The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

When the victim suddenly saw his car take off, he chased it on foot from a home on Keithley Road to McCurdy Road, where he managed to climb into the rear seat of his car, police said.

“Now inside his vehicle, the owner managed to physically overtake the alleged auto theft suspect, forced his vehicle into park and pushed the male out of the car,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a release.

When police arrived, they found an intoxicated teenager being physically detained. He was taken into custody without further incident.

“RCMP do not recommend that the public put themselves or others at risk to recover their property when stolen. Luckily, no one was seriously harmed and no significant damage was caused as a result,” O’Donaghey said.

The 16-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody overnight and faces potential criminal and Motor Vehicle Act charges.

He was later released with strict conditions into the care and custody of a guardian. He is expected to appear in court on April 24.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.