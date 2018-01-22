World
January 22, 2018 4:35 pm
Updated: January 22, 2018 4:38 pm

Avalanche striking Swiss resort town caught on camera as threat level increased

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: An avalanche striking the Switzerland resort town of Zermatt was caught on camera on Monday as the community remained cut off by road and rail after they were closed on Saturday.

A A

Switzerland went on avalanche alert on Monday as fresh snow smothered much of the Alps a day before the World Economic Forum in Davos gets under way.

A bulletin from the SLF Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos showed a broad band of the mountainous country under Level 5 avalanche danger, the highest on a 1-5 scale.

“Fresh snow and snow drift accumulations are prone to triggering (avalanches). Until late in the night a large number of natural avalanches are to be expected,” it said.

Story continues below

Snow slides could be deep and large, it added, posing danger to exposed settlements and transit routes.

The accumulation of snow was the highest since 1999.

In Davos, where authorities have evacuated two dozen people from homes most at risk, access roads were still open as crews used controlled explosions to reduce the chance of slides. The sun was due to come back out on Tuesday.

Zermatt in southwestern Switzerland remained cut off by road and rail. A helicopter air bridge that had been ferrying people in and out of the popular ski resort was out of action because of bad weather, a town spokeswoman said.

WATCH: Helicopters work to evacuate people from Swiss resort town after avalanche threat closes roads

A helicopter rescue team had to fly a pregnant woman out of the town on Elm in Glarus canton where snow drifts had cut off roads as she went into labor.

At lower elevations steady rain was causing local flooding.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
avalanche
avalanche switzerland
Caught On Camera
news
Snow
Switzerland
Switzerland Avalanche
Weather
World
Zermatt Avalanche
Zermatt Switzerland

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News