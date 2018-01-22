B.C.
Coquihalla reopens south of Merritt

By Global News
A rock slide 3.5 kilometres south of Merritt forced officials to close the Coquihalla highway Sunday night.

While the northbound lanes were affected by the rock fall, southbound lanes were closed at Merritt because of a vehicle incident.

The southbound lanes reopened around 5 a.m. Monday.

After a geotechnical crew spent time assessing the slide, and clearing operations were carried out, a single northbound lane reopened.

Officials say drivers should expect minor delays.

