Coquihalla reopens south of Merritt

A rock slide 3.5 kilometres south of Merritt forced officials to close the Coquihalla highway Sunday night.

While the northbound lanes were affected by the rock fall, southbound lanes were closed at Merritt because of a vehicle incident.

The southbound lanes reopened around 5 a.m. Monday.

After a geotechnical crew spent time assessing the slide, and clearing operations were carried out, a single northbound lane reopened.

#BCHwy5 #Coquihalla reopened NB. @VSAMaintenance is working to clear the rockfall 3.5km S of #Merritt. Please check @DriveBC before you head out; winter conditions are still present at the Summit, chain up for commercial vehicles in effect, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qfl7VY7sHg — TRAN Thompson Nicola (@TranBC_TN) January 22, 2018

Officials say drivers should expect minor delays.