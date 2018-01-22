900 Guelph elementary students face suspension over incomplete immunization records

Just days before the deadline for elementary school students to update their immunization records, there are still over 900 children in Guelph who need to get their vaccinations, according to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH).

Parents have until Friday to update their child’s records or they will face suspension from school.

WDGPH spokesperson Chuck Ferguson said there are 2,042 students in their jurisdiction who do not have updated records.

READ MORE: Elementary students with incomplete immunization records could face suspension in 2018

“In Guelph, there are 979 students, so that’s the largest component,” Ferguson said. “The next largest is Orangeville with 310 students.”

Ferguson said the numbers may look bad, but it’s getting better.

“It comes down every year we do this, so we’re making progress,” he said. “We have been in touch through phone, through school notices and through letters from public health since December.”

“We’ve really brought the numbers way down.”

In order to attend school, students in Ontario need to be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, meningococcal disease and whooping cough.

Students born after Jan. 1, 2010 also need be vaccinated for chickenpox.

WDGPH said students may face suspension starting next week until their immunization record has been updated.

“You can get an exemption from vaccinations for contentious reasons or for medical reasons, but we have to have that on file here,” Ferguson said.

READ MORE: Want your child exempted from vaccines? Ontario parents might have to take immunization class first

Drop-in immunization clinics for students have been set up this week in several communities including Orangeville, Fergus, Guelph and Mount Forest.

Parents can also get more information by calling 1-800-265-7293 ext. 4746.

WDGPH will be focusing their efforts on high school students next with the deadline to update their immunization records set for April 6.