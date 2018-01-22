2 charged with grabbing tainted loot ditched by Kelowna bank robbery suspect

It would appear that the temptation was too much for two Kelowna residents who stumbled upon a bank robbery.

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon at TD Canada Trust on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna where a man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after handing the teller a note.

Police said he jumped into a vehicle and fled, but not before a dye pack exploded making the money unusable. The suspect threw the money to the ground and took off.

However, a man and woman found the money and put it in their vehicle. The man remained at the scene and the woman drove away.

Police said the man who found the money was arrested at the scene and the eventually the woman returned with the tainted cash from the robbery.

The pair is facing charges.

Meantime, RCMP managed to track down the bank robbery suspect Sunday at a residence on Davie Road in Rutland.