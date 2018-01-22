Truck fire causes delays on Deerfoot Trail during Monday morning commute
A semi-trailer fire caused delays for drivers on northbound Deerfoot Trail during the morning commute on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene north of Memorial Drive before 6 a.m.
Firefighters blocked off two lanes of traffic while they worked to extinguish the fire, causing a significant backup for drivers heading into the downtown core.
The semi-trailer was moved off to the side of the road at around 7 a.m., allowing for one of the two closed northbound lanes to be reopened.
The remaining closed lane of Deerfoot Trail was then reopened to traffic north of Memorial Driver just before 8 a.m.
– With files from Leslie Horton
