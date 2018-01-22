Truck fire causes delays on Deerfoot Trail during Monday morning commute

A semi-trailer fire caused delays for drivers on northbound Deerfoot Trail during the morning commute on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene north of Memorial Drive before 6 a.m.

ALERT: Single vehicle incident, NB Deerfoot Tr north of Memorial Dr NE #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/GiJtb8Zs0U — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 22, 2018

Firefighters blocked off two lanes of traffic while they worked to extinguish the fire, causing a significant backup for drivers heading into the downtown core.

The semi-trailer was moved off to the side of the road at around 7 a.m., allowing for one of the two closed northbound lanes to be reopened.

Update: 2 lanes now getting through N-B Deerfoot North of Memorial after earlier semi truck fire.. — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) January 22, 2018

The remaining closed lane of Deerfoot Trail was then reopened to traffic north of Memorial Driver just before 8 a.m.

Now 3 lanes getting through N-B Deerfoot North of Memorial after earlier smoking semi incident.. emerg crews still on right shoulder… — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) January 22, 2018

– With files from Leslie Horton