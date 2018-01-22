Traffic
January 22, 2018 10:01 am

Truck fire causes delays on Deerfoot Trail during Monday morning commute

By Online Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews respond to a smoking semi-trailer on Deerfoot Trail north of Memorial Drive on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

Global News
A A

A semi-trailer fire caused delays for drivers on northbound Deerfoot Trail during the morning commute on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene north of Memorial Drive before 6 a.m.

Firefighters blocked off two lanes of traffic while they worked to extinguish the fire, causing a significant backup for drivers heading into the downtown core.

The semi-trailer was moved off to the side of the road at around 7 a.m., allowing for one of the two closed northbound lanes to be reopened.

The remaining closed lane of Deerfoot Trail was then reopened to traffic north of Memorial Driver just before 8 a.m.

– With files from Leslie Horton

deerfoot 3

Emergency crews respond to a smoking semi-trailer on Deerfoot Trail north of Memorial Drive on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

Global News
deerfoot 2

Emergency crews respond to a smoking semi-trailer on Deerfoot Trail north of Memorial Drive on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary commute
Calgary Deerfoot commute
Calgary Deerfoot Trail commute
Calgary Traffic
Calgary Traffic Deerfoot Trail
Deerfoot semi fire
Deerfoot Trail
Fire
Semi
semi fire
Semi-Trailer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News