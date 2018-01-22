Yazidi boy in Winnipeg once held by ISIS asks for meeting with Justin Trudeau

A Yazidi boy in Winnipeg who endured three years as a captive in Iraq is asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Thirteen-year-old Emad Mishko Tamo was reunited with his family in the city last year, and he thanks Canada in a video posted on Facebook by the Yazidi Association of Manitoba.

He also holds up a sign asking to be a voice for other Yazidi children still in captivity, and he asks Trudeau to meet with him.

Emad was separated from his mother after the Islamic State group displaced thousands of members of the Kurdish-minority Yazidis in 2014.

He was freed last summer in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

His mother had been living in Winnipeg as a refugee, but had no idea if her son was still alive until a relative saw him in a photo on social media.

Hadji Hesso with the Yazidi association says Emad is now in school in Winnipeg and is learning English.

He says Emad’s father — as well as one of his brothers — remain unaccounted for.

