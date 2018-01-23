Bob Layton Editorial: Buy me

You are well aware that your credit card purchases are being tracked, showing what you buy and where you buy it.

You also know that your computer clicks are being analyzed for information.

Now, as technology advances even further, there is a new way of monitoring you – this time, as you browse in a store.

A new company called Scanalytics is tracking your foot prints. They have sensors hidden under the flooring or maybe under a utility mat.

Here’s what it says on the Scanalytics website: “Similar to a touchscreen on the floor, the smart floor sensors understand where people are to their exact step and duration. Simply connect the mats together and hide the array underneath a flexible floor covering to seamlessly measure insights on your location’s performance.”

So, they’ll know what people stop to look at and how long they stay there. They’ll know what attracts the most customers.

And, get this, video cameras with artificial intelligence can analyze body motions to see what is drawing you in.

Wow! What’s next – some type of undetectable sound wave whispering “buy me, buy me?”

Let me know what you think about being followed by the flooring.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.