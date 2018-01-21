Fête des neiges kicks off in Montreal

In spite of mild temperatures, the 35th annual Fête des neiges kicked off its first weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

It’s a chance for young and old to come out and celebrate everything that is winter.

The event features ice sculptures, dog sledding, an ice playground and a new activity – a version of a bungee jump from a 50-foot tower, called “big jump.”

It’s something that Dean Webb, who’s in town from Australia, said he had to try.

He’s visiting family in Montreal and was impressed by what he saw.

“The fact that you can actually go sliding with the dogs, also bungee jumping. People are happy, it’s good that you can actually utilize the weather, the snow here, and to be able to have fun,” Webb said. “I think it’s fantastic to be able to have the opportunity to do that.”

READ MORE: Fête des Neiges unveils its first refrigerated skating rink

His cousin Frank Carozza agrees and says even if he didn’t have the guts to do the “big jump,” he still had a good time.

“It’s nice, it’s a nice type of weather,” Carozza said. “Not as cold as it was last week, so it’s great.”

Organizers say the mild temperatures didn’t affect things too much and though they had to close the zip-lining on Saturday because of heavy wind, most events aren’t weather dependent.

“This year the skaters’ rink and the ice slide are refrigerated,” explains spokesperson Véronique Caissie. “So even if we have really warm days we can have ice that’s good.”

READ MORE: Brossard man builds man cave out of ice

The Fête des neiges continues until Feb. 11 and based on previous years, organizers expect to have around 100,000 people attending.