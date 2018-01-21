Saint John Santa Claus Parade loses long-time organizer

There are some questions surrounding the future of the annual Santa Claus Parade in Saint John, but city leaders say the show will go on.

The event, which helps put everyone in the Christmas spirit, has been a staple for more than six decades. But some changes are in the air.

Uptown Saint John has been organizing the parade for 15 years. Earlier this month, the organization wrote to Saint John council saying it could no longer take on that task because it didn’t align with its objectives.

Taking charge of an event like this does require a lot of work, according to Saint John’s deputy mayor.

“It’s a lot of administration work and working with people, people putting their applications in and lining up the parade and doing all the necessary work to get everything in place for that evening,” said Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary.

McAlary used to help organize the parade and promises the show will go on.

READ MORE: It’s Christmas in July at the World Santa Claus Congress

“If there’s no other organization or no strong community organization that’s going to take this over, then I know I could set up a community committee with very good people,” she said.

McAlary may have to look no further than across town.

Blaine Harris of the West Side Business Association says his group is ready to take on the organizational task, something it already does with its own community parade.

“They’ve already got an established base of volunteers that are there,” said Harris “I would assume that those volunteers would continue to come out for the parade.”

The Lancaster Christmas parade is heading into its 15th year and Harris says one city councillor is already enthusiastic about the idea. Harris says the goal is universal. “Everybody wants to see Santa Claus, everyone wants to be part of that community.”

McAlary says the good thing is there are still a few months to get things organized before Santa’s next scheduled visit.