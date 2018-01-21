Main town manager who wants to preserve white majority to meet with town leaders

Leaders in a Maine town say they will meet with their town manager, who has come under fire for espousing white separatist views.

Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski wants to preserve the white majority of northern New England and Atlantic Canada, he has told the Bangor Daily News. He moved to Maine a year ago and launched a group called “New Albion” to promote what he calls “the positive aspects of our European heritage.”

The Portland Press Herald reports local officials are scheduled to meet with him Tuesday. Town lawyer Warren Shay said Sunday the town manager’s beliefs aren’t shared by Jackman officials and “do not reflect the beliefs of the townspeople in general.”

Kawczynski and Jackman town officials didn’t return phone calls from The Associated Press.

The Jackman-Moose River Chamber of Commerce president says businesses in the area “do not condone” Kawczynski’s views.

Many social media users are calling for Kawczynski to quit or be fired.