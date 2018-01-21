Crime
Shooting in north Toronto sends one man to hospital

One man has been sent to hospital with minor injuries following a shooting Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road on Sunday, January 21st.

A shooting in Toronto’s north end has sent one man to hospital.

The incident took place early Sunday morning around 4:50 a.m. near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road, where officers say the victim flagged them down.

According to paramedics, the victim was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no immediate information on suspects.
