Shooting in north Toronto sends one man to hospital

A shooting in Toronto’s north end has sent one man to hospital.

The incident took place early Sunday morning around 4:50 a.m. near Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road, where officers say the victim flagged them down.

Shooting Eglinton Ave W west of Allen Rd, victim flagged down one of our patrol officers. Non life threatening injuries. Eglinton Ave W is closed to Dufferin St as we search for a scene. Witnesses call 911 @TPS13Div 127490 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 21, 2018

According to paramedics, the victim was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no immediate information on suspects.