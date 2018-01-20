World
January 20, 2018 10:07 pm
Updated: January 20, 2018 10:40 pm

Statue of Liberty closed due to U.S. government shutdown

By Staff The Associated Press

The U.S. government shutdown had an instant impact on two of the world’s top tourist destinations: the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The National Park Service announced that both New York sites would be closed Saturday “due to a lapse in appropriations.” Late Friday, the Senate failed to approve legislation to keep the government from shutting down after the midnight deadline.

The park service said the closure of the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island was effective immediately and until further notice.

For ticket refunds, visitors were instructed to contact the Statue Cruises company that runs ferries to the statue and Ellis Island, the historic entry point in New York Harbor for immigrants to the United States that is now a museum.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo  vowed to find state money to reopen the Statue of Liberty.

Cuomo called the statue “a symbol of America” whose closure reflects a government trying “to kick our immigrants.”

He says a state-level plan is in the works to reopen it.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Andrew Cuomo
Ellis Island
Government Shutdown
government shutdown monuments
Statue of Liberty
Statue of Liberty closed
Statue of Liberty shutdown
U.S. Government Shutdown

