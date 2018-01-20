Winnipeg Women’s March thinks locally

For the second year in a row, hundreds of Winnipeggers donned their pink hats, grabbed their cardboard signs and hit the pavement to show support for their fellow females.

Winnipeg’s Women’s March organized and rallied outside of City Hall on Saturday, as vocal women, men and families showed their support for a global movement.

RELATED: Women’s march returns to Washington with goal of electing more women to office

The city was just one of hundreds across the world holding an event that focused on empowering females and fighting discrimination. But in Winnipeg, things were different this year.

“We kind of wanted to do something a little different and address some of the issues we have here locally,” organizer Basia Sokal said.

“If we can leave here with one person being educated or informed on some of the local issues, that’s a huge success. It doesn’t matter the numbers; it matters the message.”

READ MORE: Canadian cities to host women’s marches on 1-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration

That message was loud and clear Saturday: while many are concerned about what is happening politically south of the border, Manitoban women said they want change addressed at home too. Residents discussed child care, reproductive rights, Indigenous issues and the pay gap in the province.

It was a stark change from 12 months ago, when the march shut down Portage Avenue traffic for a cold January morning.

Sokal said Saturday that was the starting of something happening globally that she’s proud to be a part of.

READ MORE: Thousands of Winnipeggers join in Women’s March on Washington

“[The Women’s March last year] was just the spark that started the fire,” Soakl said. “Women, men, and non-binary folks are all talking about the women’s movement and I think that’s important. A lot has changed.”

“It is all of our job as women to speak up and speak out.”

Those in attendance Saturday at City Hall agreed.