Edmonton doctors warns of dangers of ‘Tide pod Challenge’

It’s obvious to most people that digesting laundry detergent is a very bad idea, but participants of a recent social media fad appear not to understand the dangers.

Teens have been eating laundry detergent as part of a “Tide Pod Challenge” and posting the videos to YouTube.

An Edmonton doctor has a detailed explanation of the fad’s dangers.

“These Tide pods or any of these pods have a very high, volatile mix of chemicals in them, in terms of ethanol and hydrogen peroxide and something called long-chained polymers, which start when you ingest them,” Injury Prevention Centre associate director Dr. Kathy Belton said.

“They cause caustic burns in the mouth and the esophagus and the digestive system. So you end up vomiting and then once the long-chain polymers hit your digestive track, that starts the diarrhea and it’s not normal diarrhea, it’s explosive diarrhea.”

Belton says there are also long terms affects, such as the possibility of having a seizure, comma or even dying.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers says they received 39 phone calls regarding ingestion of the detergent packs in the first 15 days of 2018 — prompted the association to issue a warning on Jan. 16.

In Alberta, there has been one confirmed case reported to the Poison & Drug Information Service specifically connected to the Tide Pod Challenge. Belton is concerned the number could increase.

“My worry is that like anything that goes on social media is that teens are going to think this is an okay behaviour and are going to try this,” she said.

“I never thought in 2018 we would have to be talking to teens about not eating soap. It just seems like one of those backward things.”

YouTube and Facebook are removing any Tide Pod Challenge videos from their sites, saying the content is “dangerous” and poses an “inherent risk of physical harm.”

“Our Community Standards prohibit content that promotes or encourages suicide or any other type of self-injury, including self-mutilation and eating disorders,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Global News. “As outlined in our Community Standards, we don’t allow the promotion of self-injury and will remove it when we’re made aware of it.”