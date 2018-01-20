Sports
Impact fill hole at centre back; sign French veteran Zakaria Diallo

By The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact have signed French defender Zakaria Diallo to a two-year contract, Saturday, January 20, 2018.

The six-foot-four centreback joined Montreal from Stade Brestois in France’s Ligue-2.

“The goal with Zakaria’s arrival is to strengthen the team in central defence,” Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. “I am pleased with his recruitment because he has the athletic and technical profile I was looking for.”

Diallo, 31, has played mostly in the French second division with Ajaccio and Brest, but also started three games in Ligue-1 with Dijon in 2011-12 and then stayed with the team when it was relegated.

He was named to the Ligue-2 team of the year for the 2016-17 season, scoring three goals in 35 games for Brest.

“I’m very happy to join the Montreal Impact,” said Diallo. “It’s a dream come true for me because I’ve always wanted to play in MLS.”

The Impact were short of experienced centrebacks after the trade of veteran Laurent Ciman to Los Angeles FC.

