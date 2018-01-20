Sports
January 20, 2018 1:25 pm

London Lightning defeat Island Storm, extend win streak to 12

By Staff 980 CFPL
Doug Herring Jr. looks to pass against the Island Storm in an NBL of Canada game on Friday, Jan 19

Doug Herring Jr. looks to pass against the Island Storm in an NBL of Canada game on Friday, Jan 19

London Lightning
The London Lightning extended their win streak to 12 games following a dramatic 112-110 victory over the Island Storm.

The Storm had possession of the ball with just 30 seconds remaining but missed a three-point shot, leading to a Lightning fast break and a Royce White dunk with only two seconds left on the clock to clinch the victory.

White led all scorers with 30 points and nine rebounds. Joel Friesen-Latty shot six of nine from three-point range and poured in 26 points.

Garrett Williams had a solid game for the Lightning adding 18 points and seven rebounds, while Mo Bolden recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lightning shoot for their 13th straight win Sunday at 1 p.m., in Halifax against the Hurricanes.

London’s next home game at Budweiser Gardens is against the Windsor Express on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Basketball
Island Storm
london lightning
NBL of Canada
royce white

