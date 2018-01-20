London Lightning defeat Island Storm, extend win streak to 12

The London Lightning extended their win streak to 12 games following a dramatic 112-110 victory over the Island Storm.

The Storm had possession of the ball with just 30 seconds remaining but missed a three-point shot, leading to a Lightning fast break and a Royce White dunk with only two seconds left on the clock to clinch the victory.

White led all scorers with 30 points and nine rebounds. Joel Friesen-Latty shot six of nine from three-point range and poured in 26 points.

READ MORE: London Lightning extend win streak to 11 in overtime thriller

Garrett Williams had a solid game for the Lightning adding 18 points and seven rebounds, while Mo Bolden recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lightning shoot for their 13th straight win Sunday at 1 p.m., in Halifax against the Hurricanes.

London’s next home game at Budweiser Gardens is against the Windsor Express on Thursday, Feb. 1.