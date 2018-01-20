Crime
Three people shot during break-and-enter on Hamilton mountain

Paramedics were called to the address on Upper Wentworth Street north of Rymal Road to attend to multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Hamilton police are investigating after a shooting and break-and-enter on the mountain.

Officers were called to an address on Upper Wentworth Street, north of Rymal Road for a break-and-enter in progress at 11:23 p.m. on Friday night.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several suspects fled before they arrived.

The suspects are all described as men around 18 years old, although police haven’t said exactly how many suspects they’re looking for.

Police add that the incident appeared to have been targeted and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police Mountain Detectives at 905-546-4947 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

