Funds needed to finish building space for Peterborough`s developmental disabilities project

Tamara Lee has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, but nothing can stop this 37- year-old from being an active member in her community, thanks in large part to the Peterborough Alternative Community Program services.

“It’s helped me with coping with the hardships, and it’s helped me to get to where I am now,” said Lee.

Alternatives is a non-profit organization that provides people with developmental disabilities opportunities for learning and skill development through programs and services. The organization is growing and with over 250 members, space is a problem.

“We’re all separated and I’m just looking forward to seeing everybody come back,” said Lee.

Back together, under one roof. That’s where the Braidwood Neighbourhood project comes in.

“The Braidwood project is the restoration and the re-purposing of this beautiful building which is a 105-year-old church, for the purpose of expanding our services, but also to offer up a multi-purpose, fully accessible space for people to utilize,” said Vikki Etchells, Executive Director of the Alternatives Community Program Services.

They currently rent space at Trinity United Church and at an office building on Charlotte Street.

“It’s sometimes overcrowded, you are limited with how many people you can have in the different programs with mobility issues because of the cramped space,” said Etchells.

“We want this built because were getting sick of the other building, it’s too small,” said member, Gald Corbin. “We got more people now and we just need a bigger space.”

After investing just over $1,000,000, money has run out, and construction has come to a halt. They still need $430 000 to be able to call this place home.

If you would like to donate to see this project complete, you can visit the alternatives website, or attend their next big fundraiser, ‘For the Love of Magic’ on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14.