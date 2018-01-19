Water main break forces Manitoba Children’s Museum to close

A water main break on Friday has forced the Manitoba Children’s Museum to close early.

A post on social media by the museum said it happened inside the building at The Forks.

CLOSURE NOTICE: Due to a water main break in the facility, the Children’s Museum will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon today. Further information will be posted when available. (UPDATE: Friday, January 19, 2018 at 1:45PM) — MB Children's Museum (@mcminwinnipeg) January 19, 2018

The museum typically is open until 6 p.m. on Fridays but will be closed the rest of the day.

READ MORE: Manitoba Children’s Museum: Top Hats and Tiaras

Staff expect the clean up to last through Saturday. The museum hopes to be reopen by Sunday but advises to call first to make sure it is open.