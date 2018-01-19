Children's Museum
January 19, 2018 5:18 pm
Updated: January 19, 2018 5:19 pm

Water main break forces Manitoba Children’s Museum to close

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A water main break on Friday has forced the Manitoba Children's Museum to close early.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
A sign telling people the Manitoba Children’s Museum is closed because of a water main break.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News

A post on social media by the museum said it happened inside the building at The Forks.

The museum typically is open until 6 p.m. on Fridays but will be closed the rest of the day.

Staff expect the clean up to last through Saturday. The museum hopes to be reopen by Sunday but advises to call first to make sure it is open.

Children's Museum
Manitoba Children's Museum
The Forks
Water Main Break

