Water main break forces Manitoba Children’s Museum to close
A water main break on Friday has forced the Manitoba Children’s Museum to close early.
A post on social media by the museum said it happened inside the building at The Forks.
The museum typically is open until 6 p.m. on Fridays but will be closed the rest of the day.
Staff expect the clean up to last through Saturday. The museum hopes to be reopen by Sunday but advises to call first to make sure it is open.
