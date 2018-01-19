5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 19, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
1 – Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
January 20-Feb 14
Various Venues throughout Metro Vancouver
http://hotchocolatefest.com/
2 – Family Favourites at the Movies (tickets $2.99)
Saturdays 11am
Select thea
3 – Winter Farmers Market
Saturdays through April 23 10am – 2pm
Nat Bailey Stadium, Vancouver
http://eatlocal.org/markets/nat-bailey/
4 – East Vancouver Craft Beer and Food Tour
January 19, 20, 25, 26, 27
Feb 1, 2, 3
Meet inside Waterfront Station (601 West Cordova)
https://www.dineoutvancouver.com/event/east-vancouver-craft-beer-and-food-tour/17054/
5 – PuSh International Performing Arts Festival
On going until Feb 4
Various Venues/theatres throughut Vancouver
https://pushfestival.ca/festival-events/?calendar#view
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.