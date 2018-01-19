5 Things To Do

January 19, 2018 3:46 pm

5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do for this weekend, including the hot chocolate festival.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

1 – Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
January 20-Feb 14
Various Venues throughout Metro Vancouver
http://hotchocolatefest.com/

2 – Family Favourites at the Movies (tickets $2.99)
Saturdays 11am
Select thea

https://www.cineplex.com/Events/FamilyFavourites

3 – Winter Farmers Market
Saturdays through April 23 10am – 2pm
Nat Bailey Stadium, Vancouver
http://eatlocal.org/markets/nat-bailey/

4 – East Vancouver Craft Beer and Food Tour
January 19, 20, 25, 26, 27
Feb 1, 2, 3
Meet inside Waterfront Station (601 West Cordova)
https://www.dineoutvancouver.com/event/east-vancouver-craft-beer-and-food-tour/17054/

5 – PuSh International Performing Arts Festival
On going until Feb 4
Various Venues/theatres throughut Vancouver
https://pushfestival.ca/festival-events/?calendar#view

