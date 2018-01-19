City of Hamilton partners with LiUNA to develop Lister Block Annex

The City of Hamilton and LiUNA are partnering up to put the finishing touch on the Lister Block building.

The six-floor annex will fill the currently vacant lot on the north side of King William Street, between James and Hughson streets.

READ MORE: Hamilton condo development moves forward on former Kresge’s, Delta Bingo site

It will incorporate office space for city staff on the upper floors and opportunities for commercial tenants on the ground level, including new restaurants.

In a statement from the city, Jason Thorne, general manager of planning and economic development, said: “Redeveloping vacant lots and adding new office and commercial space is a critical part of the city’s strategy for downtown renewal.”

READ MORE: Earliest ever date, as Hamilton hits $1 billion in building permits for 2017

He goes on to say that the historic nature of the Lister block will be kept in mind as this new development works its way through the approval process.

The annex is expected to reach completion later this year.